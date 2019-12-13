Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

CATSMO LLC of Wallkill, New York, recalled dozens of cold smoked salmon products due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution” after routine FDA tests in the manufacturing environment were positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled product was distributed in 10 states and Washington D.C., including New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The smoked salmon products include Daniel Boulud, Nova, Gold, Scottish, Loin, Pastrami, Organic, Bourbon Pepper, Red Beet, Gravelox, Irish, and First Course.

The salmon comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in whole fillets, specialty cuts, 4 oz., 8oz., or 1lb. sizes, either plain or flavored.

Consumers who bought the recalled salmon are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: CATSMO LLC. Recalls Smoked Salmon Because of Possible Health Risk

