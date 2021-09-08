Share
Facebook Technologies recalled about 4 million removable foam facial interfaces for the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets after consumers reported skin irritation.

There were approximately 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers needing medical attention.

The foam interface is black and attached to the Oculus Quest 2 headset. It is the interface between the headset and the user’s face.

Unfortunately, the foam on the VR headsets “can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps,” according to the recall notice posted on July 27.

They were sold at BestBuy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and other retailers, Oculus.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Gamestop.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com between October 2020 and July 2021.

Oculus Quest 2 Headsets Recalled After 6,000 Reports of Skin Reactions

Source: Facebook Technologies Recalls Removable Foam Facial Interfaces for Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard (Recall Alert)

