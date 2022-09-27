Behrmann Meat Recalls Dozens of Products for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Behrman Meat and Processing Inc. has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The products include Smokehouse Pork, Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce, Cured Pork Hocks, Cured Bone-In Ham, Cured Ham Shank, Bacon Strips, Beef Wieners, Smoked Pork Steaks, Snack Sticks, Summer Sausage, Polish Sausage, Pork Liver Sausage, and many others.

The items were produced from July 7 to September 9 and shipped to retailers and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

No illnesses were reported, but eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection.

The symptoms can take up to 2 months to appear after eating contaminated food. These symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn baby.

Health officials urge consumers not to eat these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Source: Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. Recalls Various Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation