Behrmann Meat Recalls Dozens of Products for Listeria Risk

Behrman Meat and Processing Inc. has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.
The products include Smokehouse Pork, Pulled Pork in BBQ Sauce, Cured Pork Hocks, Cured Bone-In Ham, Cured Ham Shank, Bacon Strips, Beef Wieners, Smoked Pork Steaks, Snack Sticks, Summer Sausage, Polish Sausage, Pork Liver Sausage, and many others.
The items were produced from July 7 to September 9 and shipped to retailers and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.
No illnesses were reported, but eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection.
The symptoms can take up to 2 months to appear after eating contaminated food. These symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn baby.
Health officials urge consumers not to eat these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
