A lawsuit has been filed against Hawaiian Electric by a couple from Maui who claim that last week’s devastating fires in Lahaina may have been caused by power lines that were knocked down by high winds.

The plaintiffs are homeowners in Lahaina who accused the utility of failing to properly inspect its poles, failing to shut off the power during dangerous fire conditions, and failing to properly warn residents.

The lawsuit claims that “this destruction could have been avoided if Defendants had heeded the National Weather Service warnings and de-energized their power lines during the predicted high-wind event.”

On Tuesday, August 8, the NWS issued both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning for West Maui and other parts of Hawaii: “High Wind: 30–45 mph winds, gusts up to 60 mph . . . . Red Flag: High fire danger with rapid spread.”

The lawsuit claims that the high winds may have knocked down power poles and electrified lines, igniting vegetation that was tinder-dry after an unusually hot summer.

The utility company is also accused of failing to adequately manage vegetation around their equipment, such as clearing brush, trees, and tree limbs that could come into contact with downed power lines.

“Scores of people burned to death,” the lawsuit alleges. “Other victims suffered severe burns, smoke inhalation, and additional serious injuries.”

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation. Hawaiian Electric Vice President Jim Kelly said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Kelly added that electricity shut-offs must be coordinated with first responders. “Electricity powers the pumps that provide the water needed for firefighting,” said vice president Jim Kelly.

The class action lawsuit was filed against Hawaiian Electric Industries on August 12, 2023 in the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (State of Hawaii) — Case Number 1CCV-23-0001045.

