The town of Lahaina, Maui was severely damaged by a deadly wildfire that raced through the town like a blowtorch, driven by high winds and fueled by abnormally dry conditions.

“It’s all gone,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “None of it’s there. It’s all burnt to the ground.”

At least 53 people died and dozens were injured, according to Maui County officials. The Coast Guard also said it rescued 14 people who were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the fast-moving flames.

More than 271 homes, businesses and structures were damaged or destroyed in the historic Banyan Court neighborhood, including on Front Street, a popular tourist destination for dining and shopping.

The historic town of Lahaina dates back to the 1700s and many of the buildings were made of wood, without major fire protection systems.

When the fire ignited, the flames were fanned by wind gusts exceeding 60mph from Hurricane Dora, which was passing south of Hawaii.

Thousands of tourists were also evacuated from their hotels in Lahaina. Left without accommodations, some were forced to spend the night in the airport, rental cars, or emergency shelters.

Officials are still investigating the source of the fire, but blamed the severity on multiple factors, including high winds, an unusually hot summer, dry vegetation, and non-native grasses that burn easily.

In response to the disaster, Hawaii Gov. Sylvia Luke declared a state of emergency until August 31 and “strongly discouraged” all non-essential travel.

Source: Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 53, officials say