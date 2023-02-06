Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC has recalled more than 400 types of snack-foods that were sold from January 24 through January 30.

The recalled foods may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning.

No illnesses were reported, but the company found Listeria bacteria in samples that were taken from the food manufacturing environment.

The products were sold at stores, vending machines, and “during travel with transportation providers” in the states of Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

A wide variety of foods were recalled, including items like fresh fruit cups, sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, muffins, salads, flatbreads, cheese trays, veggie snacks, and more.

All of the products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label, but they were sold under brand-names like Bistro To Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label, InReach, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, Orchard Bistro, and Dietz & Watson.

For more information, consumers are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST.

Source: Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC Recalls Sandwiches and Other Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation