Alexander & Hornung has significantly expanded a recall to over 2.3 million pounds of fully-cooked ham and pepperoni.

No illnesses were reported, but a product sample tested positive for Listeria, which is a bacteria that can survive on refrigerated or frozen food and cause serious food poisoning.

The expanded recall involves dozens of fully-cooked, ready-to-eat ham and pepperoni products that were sold nationwide under brand-names including:

Alexander & Hornung

Wellshire

Butcher Boy

Garrett Valley Farms

Food Club

Niman Ranch

Open Nature

Big Y

Five Star Pepperoni

Amish Country

Amish Valley

Lancaster Brand

The recall involves many different types of fully-cooked ham products, including boneless ham, semi-boneless, bone-in ham steaks, uncured ham, spiral-sliced ham, honey-glazed ham, smoked ham (wood, applewood, or hickory-smoked), bone-in ham portions (such as ham shanks), and more.

Consumers can check a list of recalled products or look at pictures of labels on the recalled items provided by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

Eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause food poisoning, but symptoms may not appear for months. It is most serious for elderly adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.

Unlike most other types of food poisoning, Listeria infections are dangerous because they are more likely to spread beyond the digestive system and cause an invasive infection in the brain, spinal cord, blood, or other parts of the body.

Pregnant women who are infected with Listeria may show few symptoms, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or a life-threatening infection of the newborn baby that results in severe long-term complications or death.

According to the recall warning: “Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Source: Alexander & Hornung Recalls Fully Cooked Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination