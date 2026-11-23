Fresh & Ready Foods LLC is expanding a recall for Fresh To You® biscuit sandwiches, including two more products from a facility in Longview, Texas, that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The additional items are a Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich and a Mmm! Meals Made in Minutes Biscuit & Sausage Gravy meal.

Consumers can identify the products with the following information:

Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich : 5.7 oz., clear plastic film, SKU 3100048, Fresh Thru 11/12 to 11/22 (front label). Distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

: 5.7 oz., clear plastic film, SKU 3100048, Fresh Thru 11/12 to 11/22 (front label). Distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Mmm! Meals Made in Minutes Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Meal: 9.5 oz., clear clamshell, SKU 90013, EXP 11/12 to 11/18 (front label). Distributed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

No illnesses were reported at the time of the recall.,

The recall is linked to an earlier recall by a Texas-based company called C.H. Guenther & Son, which recalled certain biscuit products due to Listeria.

Fresh & Ready Foods recalled 2,414 Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches (4.6 oz.) on November 7, 2026. They were made at a facility in Renton, Washington, and distributed in Oregon and Washington to employee break rooms, refrigerated vending machines, and cafeterias between October 25 and November 4, 2026.

The additional products were made at the facility in Longview, Texas and distributed between October 15 and November 11, 2026 in employee break rooms, Grab & Go coolers, refrigerated vending machines and micro-markets.

According to the recalls, infections with Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women may also suffer complications, such as miscarriages and stillbirths.

Fresh & Ready Foods is urging consumers who purchased the affected products not to consume them and to discard any remaining product immediately. For more information, email RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or call 1-855-424-8390, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Consumers who get sick after eating a recalled product may have legal options for pursuing justice. An attorney specializing in product liability and food poisoning can advise you.

Source: Fresh & Ready Foods LLC Expands Recall to Include Fresh to You Brand Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich and Meals Made in Minutes Brand Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Due to Possible Health Risk