Miyoko’s has recalled select lots of its 8oz European Style Cultured Vegan Salted Butter that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Sprouts Farmers Market posted a notice announcing the recall on September 14, 2026. The issue was discovered through testing by the manufacturer.

Then on October 23, the FDA announced a Class II Recall for the vegan butter product “due to yeast, mold, and E. coli.” The FDA recall involves the following products:

Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter

Net Wt. 8 OZ (227G)

UPC 857554005773

Lot: 1007871

Best By: November 5, 2026

Quantity: 1,304 cases (6-oz units/case)

Distributed By: Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. Boise, Idaho 83702.

The product is perishable and stored refrigerated/frozen.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but E. coli and mold contamination can pose a risk of food poisoning.

Sprouts says the recall affects only select stores in 12 states: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recall notices were also posted by Raley’s and Wegmans.

According to Sprouts, customers who bought the product can discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Sprouts’ notice explains that E. coli symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The severity or presence of certain symptoms may depend on the type of E. coli.

Anyone who believes they were harmed by a contaminated food product may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise on their rights.

Source: Product Recalls | Sprouts Farmers Market