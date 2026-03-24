Wagner Spray Tech has recalled about 700,000 of their 900-Series power steamers after dozens of people were burned.

Wagner warned that the hose that is attached to the steamer can get excessively hot, and the nozzle/gun can expel scalding water during use, and after the trigger is engaged. This problem poses “a serious burn hazard to consumers,” according to the recall.

The recall covers 3 models:

905e Auto Steamer

915e On-Demand Power Steamer

925e Steam Machine Elite Steamer.

These portable steamers are advertised for both wallpaper removal and cleaning tasks, such as removing grout from tiles, sanitizing bathroom fixtures, cleaning stovetops, and cleaning car engines.

The steamers were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, HSN, and QVC, as well as on Amazon and the company’s website, from November 2018 through March 2026 for between $130 and $200.

Wagner said it received at least 156 incident reports tied to the defective hose and nozzle. That includes over 50 reported burn injuries to consumers’ arms, hands, feet, and face, many of which resulted in 1st- or 2nd-degree burns.

The recall was issued March 19, 2026, and covers an additional approximately 8,000 units sold in Canada. The CPSC has assigned this recall the number 26-328.

Safety officials urge consumers to stop using the recalled steamers immediately and contact Wagner for a free repair kit that includes a hose sleeve, nozzle cover, and funnel. Consumers can reach Wagner toll-free at 800-962-6118, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by email at us-wagnerrecall@wagner-group.com.

More information is available at wagnerspraytech.com/900-series-recall.

Consumers who suffered burn injuries while using a Wagner 900 Series power steamer may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available rights and remedies.

Source: Wagner Spray Tech Recalls 900 Series Power Steamers Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov