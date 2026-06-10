Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland has voluntarily recalled all of its Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections.

The recall is tied to a multi-state, multi-year outbreak. As of June 9, 2026, 9 people across 3 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria, according to the CDC. Eight of those people were hospitalized, and 1 person in Maryland has died.

The outbreak strain has been making people sick for years, health officials said. Samples from infected people were collected on dates ranging from March 6, 2023, to May 10, 2026.

Clover Hill Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese was distributed from May 4 through May 30, 2026, in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, through bulk distributors, retail stores, and directly to consumers.

The cheese was sold in 10-oz., 12-oz., and 14-oz. individually-packaged plastic clamshell containers. Containers with the Clover Hill Dairy-brand also carry the plant number 24-128 on the label.

The cheese was also sold in bulk 5-gallon and 2-gallon buckets to customers that repackaged the cheese. This bulk cheese may have been repackaged under other brand names, including KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, and RIO LINDO.

Listeria infection can be serious, especially for pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after eating contaminated food, and may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance.

The recall follows an investigation by the FDA, the CDC, and state partners. New York inspectors found Listeria in a sample of Clover Hill requeson that had been repackaged at a retailer, and in an unopened 18-pound bucket of the company’s requeson. Whole genome sequencing matched that strain to the one making people sick in the outbreak.

The Maryland Department of Health has suspended Clover Hill Dairy’s operating license and issued a consumer advisory. Clover Hill says it has ceased production and distribution of all cheese products.

A related recall was issued days earlier. Nelson & Isa Lacteos LLC of Bayshore, New York, recalled 1-pound packages of requeson after inspectors traced contaminated repackaged Clover Hill cheese to its products.

Soft Hispanic-style cheeses have a troubling Listeria history. In 2024, the FDA and CDC linked a deadly outbreak to queso fresco and cotija cheese made by Rizo-López Foods, spanning 11 states with 26 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths. In 2021, Listeria in El Abuelito queso fresco sickened 13 people in 4 states, with 12 hospitalizations and 1 death.

Consumers who bought the recalled cheese are urged to return it to the place of purchase in its original packaging for a full refund.

The FDA and CDC recommend throwing away any recalled soft cheese and sanitizing surfaces it touched, since Listeria can survive in very cold temperatures. Consumers with questions can contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at 240-528-8850 extension 327.

Consumers who got sick after eating the recalled cheese may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on their rights.

Source: Clover Hill Dairy Recalls Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese Due to Possible Health Risk