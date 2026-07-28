The CDC is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.

As of July 24, 2026, the agency has confirmed 98 illnesses across 17 states. Of those, 26 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, and the investigation remains open.

The eggs at the center of the outbreak were recalled on July 22, 2026, when Midwest Poultry Services pulled 1,589,577 dozen white and brown cage-free shell eggs, more than 19 million eggs in total, over possible contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The recalled eggs were produced on the company’s Texas farms between June 6 and July 3, 2026, and shipped to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Consumers could buy them at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, at Brookshire Grocery stores across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, and at other smaller retailers.

The eggs were sold under several brand names, including:

Kroger

Simple Truth

Brookshire’s

Country Morning

Sunups

Bulk Grade A and Grade AA cartons

Only cartons marked with plant code P-1950 or 0840962, and a Julian date between 157 and 184, are included in the recall. Sell-by or best-by dates fall between July 20 and August 17, 2026.

Most healthy people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness that can require hospitalization.

The CDC is warning anyone with the recalled eggs still at home or in their business to throw them out or return them, and to wash any items or surfaces that may have touched them with hot, soapy water.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Shell Eggs