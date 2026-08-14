Kettle Cuisine LLC has announced a voluntary food-safety recall for thousands of Marketside® Tomato Bisque Soup Kits that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The Maryland-based company sent 3,240 packs of the 14-ounce soup kits to Walmart stores in 29 states between June 30 and July 7, 2026. The kits have UPC 194346474004 and a use-by date of 8/22/26.

No illnesses were reported in the recall announcement.

The kits consist of a plastic-wrapped tray that holds ingredients for the soup, including the tomato bisque, cheese croutons, and white cheddar cheese.

Kettle Cuisine said it issued the recall after it received a presumptive positive result for Listeria monocytogenes during routine internal tests. The company is investigating the source of the issue.

The bacteria Listeria monocytogenes can survive on refrigerated foods. People who eat contaminated foods do not always show symptoms, but if symptoms do appear, the illness can be very serious and potentially life-threatening. Pregnant women may also suffer complications.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, the infection may result in a miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, or infection in the newborn infant.

The recalled soup kits were sold at specific Walmart stores in the following states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Consumers can identify the kits with the following information:

Brand: Marketside

Product: Tomato Bisque Soup Kit

Size: 14 oz (397g)

UPC: 194346474004

Use-by date: 8/22/26

If you bought one of these kits, you can throw it away or return it to the store for a refund. If you or a family member ate the kit, you should be vigilant for symptoms of Listeria for up to 10 weeks. However, Listeria. You should also sanitize any surfaces that the product may have touched, such as cutting boards, countertops, surfaces, utensils, refrigerators, and food storage containers.

For more information, you can call the Kettle Cuisine hotline at 617-409-1104, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source: Kettle Cuisine Recalls Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit – Sold Exclusively at Walmart Stores Because of Possible Health Risk