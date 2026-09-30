A Texas man has filed a federal lawsuit against the manufacturer of Houswise tabletop fire pits, just 2 months after the CPSC warned consumers to stop using the fire pits immediately due to fire hazards and a risk of serious burn injuries.

The complaint was filed September 24, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-05922). The defendant is Furmia LLC, a company that designs, markets, imports, distributes and sells tabletop fire pits.

The plaintiff, a man from Georgetown, Texas, purchased a Houswise fire pit from Amazon.com on September 10, 2024. On October 4, 2024, as he was pouring liquid isopropyl alcohol into the fire pit’s reservoir, there was a sudden flash-fire from the bottle.

The sudden fire burned his face, neck, ears, and right arm. He suffered mixed partial- and full-thickness burns to about 18% of his body and still has significant scarring on his face, neck and right forearm, according to his lawsuit.

The CPSC issued its warning in July 2026 for at least 53,500 units. The agency said it was “aware of more than two dozen reports of flame-jetting, fuel leaking outside of the fire pit, and unexpectedly high flames, resulting in seven injuries, including third-degree burns.”

The warning applies to the following products:

Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits

Models: Vesper, Altair, Quad and Astra

Base shapes: Rectangular, round or square

Colors: Including marble, black, light gray and dark gray

Accessories: Some sold with skewers and cheese boards

Sold at: Houswise.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites since March 2023

Made in China

The lawsuit alleges the fire pit’s open-reservoir design violates ASTM F3363-19, a voluntary safety standard for products that burn liquid-fuel.

The lawsuit also alleges Furmia has continued selling the fire pits despite the CPSC’s warnings. The Houswise website was still offering tabletop fire pits for sale on September 30, 2026. The product page also claims that more than 200,000 fire pits have been sold nationwide.

The CPSC has also issued a broader consumer alert, urging people to stop using alcohol and other liquid-burning fire pits. At the time, there were reports of 2 deaths and at least 60 injurie since 2019.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using Houswise tabletop fire pits immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give them away. Injuries and complaints can also reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards