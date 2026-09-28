Safety officials have announced a a recall for about 1,643 INMO® Air3 Smart Glasses after reports of the product overheating, which poses a risk of burn injuries.

The manufacturer, INMO International Technology Limited, said it received 10 reports of the glasses overheating. No one was seriously injured, but the reports include people who said they “felt a burning sensation to the face and the left side of the ear.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warning:

“The left temple of the recalled smart glasses can overheat during extended use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to burn hazard.”

Around 120 of the glasses were sold in Canada, where officials published a recall notice. There were no reports of injuries in Canada.

The recall involves smart glasses with model number AIR3. The glasses are advertised to be used for AI-assisted language translation, productivity, and media.

They were sold on Amazon.com, Inmoxr.com and Kickstarter.com from December 2025 to August 2026 for between $900 and $1,300.

You can identify the glasses with the following information:

Model number: AIR3

Appearance: Black, with “AIR3” and “INMO” printed on a label on the right temple

Recall number: 26-797

Made in: China

INMO is asking consumers to stop using the recalled INMO Air3 Smart Glasses immediately and contact INMO for a free repair. INMO will also help users update the system to version V3.16 online. There is also a recall website at https://www.inmo.com/pages/recall with more information.

Source: INMO International Technology Limited Recalls INMO Air3 Smart Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard