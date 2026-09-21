JKMax has has recalled about 195,000 heated blankets and heating pads that were sold on Aamzon after at least 53 people were burned when the internal heating elements overheated. The problem poses seriouus fire and burn hazards.

JKMax said it was aware of 577 reports of the heated blankets and pads overheating, smoking, melting or burning. The problem was linked to an issue with the internal wire heating elements that are sewn into the fabric of the products.

The recall includes all heated blankets and heating pads that JKMax sold on Amazon, which includes six model numbers: JKMAX-002, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-10090B, JKMAX-8490B and JKMAX-6284B. The model is on the back of the detachable remote and also on the packaging.

The heated blankets and heating pads were polyester, sold in multiple sizes, and colors like blue, gray, brown, and red. They came with a detachable white remote control to adjust the temperature setting.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2022 through July 2026, in both single-pack and two-pack configurations, and were imported from China.

If you own one of these recalled products, stop using it and contact JKMax for a full refund. For more information, you can email JkmaxRecall@outlook.com, or visit the recall website online at jkmaxrecall.com. The website also includes instructions on how to submit information that is required to get a refund.

Amazon customers can also find recall information by clicking “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the Amazon.com homepage.

Source: JKMAX Recalls Heated Blankets and Heating Pads Due to Fire and Burn Hazards