Sauna360 has expanded a recall for its Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid saunas after receiving 77 more reports of the benches breaking, including 6 people who were injured, since the previous recall in October 2025.

The expanded recall now covers about 6,000 saunas, up from roughly 1,000 in the original recall.

According to the updated recall in September 2026, a repair after the original recall failed to fix the problem:

“The saunas contain a bench that can collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers. The previous recall repair was ineffective; a new repair is now being offered.

Sauna360 said it has received 77 more reports of benches breaking since the first recall, including 6 injuries. One person suffered head and neck injuries, and another person sprained an ankle.

In the previous recall, there were 7 reports of the benches breaking, including one consumer with head and neck injuries.

The recall affects the Tylö Halmstad 2, 3 and 4 and the Tylö Kiruna Hybrid 2 and 3, sold as complete sauna rooms rather than standalone furniture.

Serial numbers are on a label under the upper bench on the Halmstad models, and on the right wall beneath the upper bench on the Kiruna Hybrid models.

The full list of covered model and serial number ranges is available on the Sauna360 product recall website or the FDA recall notice. These models include:

TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, CB21-1, V1

TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, CB21-1, V1

TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1

TRAD, Tylö Halmstad™ 4, W/BLISS, 240V, CB23-1, V1

IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 15A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1

IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 2, W/BLISS, 20A, 120V, LOW EMR, CB20-1, V1

IS, Tylö Kiruna Hybrid™ 3, W/BLISS, 240V, LOW EMR, CB22-1, V1

They were sold through various distributors nationwide between July 2024 and July 2026, priced between $6,000 and $12,000.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the saunas, even if they had the 2025 repair done. This time, Sauna360 says it will send a professional installer to retrofit the benches with additional hardware and supports.

Consumers can reach the company through its recall page, by calling 866-936-5962 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by emailing recall@sauna360.com.

Source: Sauna360 Expands Recall of Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard; New Remedy Provided