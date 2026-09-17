The FDA announced a Class II recall for 6 types of foaming hand soap products that may be contaminated with multiple strains of bacteria.

The recalled hand soaps were manufactured or distributed by Intercon Chemical Co., a company based in St. Louis, Missouri that issued the recall on 6/29/2026.

The FDA assigned the Class II classification on 9/11/2026, which has increased public awareness about the potential risk of bacterial infections.

No infections or illnesses were reported, but multiple strains of bacteria were found during tests on two products.

According to the FDA, Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe and Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pseudomonas putida, Pseudomonas monteilii, Serratia marcescens and Serratia nematodiphila

The other four soaps were recalled due to a “potential bacterial contamination.”

The recalled products include:

Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe : 28.7 fl. oz. — UPC 789745002981, 693 cases

: 28.7 fl. oz. — UPC 789745002981, 693 cases Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe : 1000mL (34 fl. oz.) — UPC 789745002615, 143 cases

: 1000mL (34 fl. oz.) — UPC 789745002615, 143 cases Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap : 28.7 fl. oz., manufactured for R.I. Williams Company — UPC 810080570030, 1,040 cases

: 28.7 fl. oz., manufactured for R.I. Williams Company — UPC 810080570030, 1,040 cases Vestis Foaming Hand Soap : Fresh Pear Scent, 33.8 fl. oz., distributed by Vestis — UPC 810080570405, 225 cases

: Fresh Pear Scent, 33.8 fl. oz., distributed by Vestis — UPC 810080570405, 225 cases Laura Lynn Honey Apple Crisp Liquid Hand Soap : 8 fl. oz., distributed by Ingles Markets — UPC 086854074305, 301 cases

: 8 fl. oz., distributed by Ingles Markets — UPC 086854074305, 301 cases Laura Lynn Foaming Pear Scent Hand Soap with Moisturizers: 7.5 fl. oz., distributed by Ingles Markets — UPC 08685407408, 294 cases

They were sold by 19 wholesalers and 1 retailer in Texas, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Maryland, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, New York, and Washington.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a bacteria that can cause infections in the blood, lungs and urinary tract, according to the CDC. Serratia marcescens may cause opportunistic infections, especially in hospital or clinical settings.

The risk of an infection is especially concerning for people with vulnerable immune systems, open wounds (or skin that is damaged, inflamed, and irritated), or certain underlying health conditions.

Consumers can check the full list of manufacturing codes and lot numbers in the FDA’s Class II recall report.

Consumers who believe they were exposed to a contaminated product and experienced an infection or illness may want to speak with a product liability attorney.

Source: FDA Enforcement Report, Event ID 99466