Safety officials have announced two recalls for hot-air brush hair dryers that were sold on Amazon due to fire and electric shock hazards.

These products are devices that combine a traditional hair brush with a hair dryer, where the hot air is forced through tiny holes in the brush paddle to dry a user’s hair and brush it at the same time.

The problem is that neither product has a mandatory immersion-protection safety device. Federal law requires this device on hair dryers because it automatically shuts off power if a plugged-in hair dryer comes into contact with water.

The first recall includes about 1,738 DHASUWT Hair Dryer and Blow Dryer Brushes that were sold on Amazon from October 2024 through June 2026 for about $27. The seller is a company based in China doing business on Amazon as Junkins.

In addition to electrocution hazards, the recalled hair dryers also pose a fire hazard, according to the recall:

“There have been 10 reported incidents of the hair dryer smoking or catching fire. No injuries reported.”

The second recall includes about 2,295 Wantefully Hair Dryer Brushes that were sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $30. The seller is a company called Guang Zhou, also based in China. No injuries were reported, but there was 1 report of the hair dryer overheating and melting.

Both products have the same model number, XR-8801. They also look similar, with a black hot-air paddle, pink details, and 3 temperature settings.

Consumers who own either of these products should unplug it and stop using it. You can get a refund by following instructions from the retailer, which will involve sending a photo of the productd. DHASUWT owners can reach Junkins at DHASUWT_recall@163.com. Wantefully owners can reach Guang Zhou at wantefully@163.com.

Source: Junkins Recalls DHASUWT Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution, and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Smoking and Fire Hazards