Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a frozen fruit supplier in Chile, has expanded a recall for frozen organic berries to include more lots of Walmart’s Great Value® products and 1 lot of Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend.

The recalled products may be contaminated with E. coli O145. The recalls are linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli that the CDC declared over on September 21, 2026. E. coli can survive on frozen foods, so anyone who bought the recalled products may be at risk.

The expanded recall was announced after two previous recalls involving the same supplier. The first recall in July 2026 involved frozen GreenWise® organic blueberries.

Then in September 2026 the company expanded the recall to a single lot of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend.

Now, the company has added even more Great Value products and a Trader Joe’s product that may be contaminated a well:

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend : 10 oz (strawberries, blackberries and blueberries), UPC 7874211226, lot codes 6 031 01 and 6 041 01 printed on the front of the package, Best If Used By January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028

: 10 oz (strawberries, blackberries and blueberries), UPC 7874211226, lot codes 6 031 01 and 6 041 01 printed on the front of the package, Best If Used By January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028 Great Value Organic Blueberries : 10 oz, UPC 7874211213, lot codes 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 printed on the front of the package, Best If Used By January 19, 2028, February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028

: 10 oz, UPC 7874211213, lot codes 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 printed on the front of the package, Best If Used By January 19, 2028, February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028 Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend: 12 oz, UPC 00977654, lot code 6 051 01 printed on the back of the package, Best Before February 20, 2028

The Great Value products were shipped to select Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico, including: Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Michigan.

The Trader Joe’s product was shipped to select Trader Joe’s stores in 26 states and Washington, DC, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.

No illnesses were reported in the expanded recall announcement on October 2, but the berries have been linked to an outbreak of E. coli O145:H28 infections that has been linked to organic frozen blueberries from the same company that issued the recalls.

The CDC investigation declared the outbreak over on September 21, 2026, after confirming that 17 people were infected with the outbreak strain in two states, Florida and Georgia. The illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2026 through August 2, 2026.

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). The symptoms may include severe abdominal pain, stomach cramps, diarrhea (which may be bloody) and vomiting. Most healthy people recover within a week, but some people develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

The FDA says recalled product carries “Best-By” dates ending in 2028. Consumers who purchased products with the lot codes listed in the recall notices should not eat, sell, or server the products. The products can be thrown away or returned to Walmart or Trader Joe’s for a refund.

The FDA also recommends consulting a health care provider immediately if you ate the recalled frozen berry products and developed symptoms that are consistent with an E. coli infection.

For more information, check the FDA outbreak page. You can also contact the company at Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com or 336-899-5612, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Source: Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. Expands Recalls to Include Additional Lots of Great Value Frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ, Great Value Frozen Organic Blueberries 10 OZ and One Lot of Trader Joe’s Frozen Organic Mixed Berry Blend 12 OZ Because of Potential Contamination with E. coli O145