Gobi Heat has announced a recall for about 5,500 rechargeable hand warmers that pose a fire hazard and a risk of serious burn injuries.

No injuries were reported, but safety officials warned that the hand warmers contain a lithium-ion battery and electrical components that can potentially overheat and ignite.

The recall was issued in the U.S. on Oct 1, 2026. Another 47 units were recalled in Canada, where regulators posted a similar recall notice.

The recall involves Gobi Heat® hand warmers that were sold in 2-packs, each with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a USB-C port. To identify this product, look for the following details:

Model number UT3053

Black with gray finish

“Gobi Heat” on the top and on the packaging

2 hand warmers per pack that join together magnetically, plus a charging cable

Adjustable heat/temperature settings

LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell, and a silicone lanyard

The seller, Dragon Gear Inc., sold the hand warmers online at GobiHeat.com from October 2024 through August 2026 for between $20 and $40.

Gobi Heat also created a recall website where it explains the serious fire and burn injury hazards. The page also names OCOOPA Innovation Corp. as the importer and manufacturer.

Customers can contact Gobi Heat for a full refund or store credit equal to the purchase price plus 20%. Customers who received the warmers as a promotional item or gift may receive $20 in store credit.

To file a claim, you should visit the website for specific instructions. For more information, call Gobi Heat at 888-462-4743, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday according to the CPSC, or by email at recall@gobiheat.com.

Consumers who were burned by a defective lithium-ion battery may have legal options, and time limits may apply. A product liability attorney can explain your legal rights.

Source: Gobi Heat Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards