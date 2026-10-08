Kobayashi Consumer Products has announced a recall for about 77,000 HotHands® rechargeable hand warmers because the lithium-ion battery and electrical components can overheat and ignite.

No injuries were reported, but the recall notice warns that the hand warmers pose a risk of serious burn injuries.

The recall was announced in the U.S. on October 1, 2026. Another 72 units were recalled in Canada.

To identify this product, look for the following information:

HotHands® Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Model number: H163650

Model number is printed on the underside of the unit, along with a 4-digit batch number

Product is white and orange

Sold in packs of 2 that can be magnetically joined together, with a charging cable

HotHands® logo on the product and packaging

The recall only involves specific electric rechargeable hand warmers with the white HotHands logo.

They were sold by Bass Pro Shops, Meijer, Target, The Home Depot, other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com from July 2025 through August 2026.

The problem is that the HotHands rechargeable hand warmers have the same battery components as OCOOPA hand warmers.

About 1.5 million OCOOPA Hand Warmers of about 1.5 million OCOOPA rechargeable hand warmers. According to the CPSC recall notice for those products:

“OCOOPA Direct has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, including the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San José, California in February 2026.”

No injuries were linked to HotHands products, but on its recall page, Kobayashi urges customers to immediately stop using the products. The company says the HotHands warmers “share the identical lithium-ion battery and electrical components” as the recalled OCOOPA product.

Customers can contact Kobayashi for a full refund. To get started, visit https://hothands.com/recall-notice-rechargeable.

Source: Kobayashi Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards