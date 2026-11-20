Safety officials announced a recall for about 412 Kidsview Infant Bouncers that were sold on Amazon because they can collapse during use.

The problem poses a risk of impact injuries to infants, including head injuries, when the infant drops to the ground and hits their head on the floor.

Kidsview said it received 7 reports of the bouncer collapsing during use, according to the recall. In two incidents, the baby’s head hit the surface under the bouncer. One parent said their baby needed medical attention after the bouncer collapsed.

The recall covers bouncers that were manufactured between August and October 2022 with the following description:

Kidsview Infant Bouncer

Color: khaki

Accessory bar has animal toys hanging from the bar

Date codes beginning with 2022/08, 2022/09 or 2022/10, on a label sewn on the back of the fabric seat

Sold on Amazon.com from August 2022 through November 2023

Prices ranged from $60 to $170

The CPSC is urging parents and caregivers to stop using the recalled infant bouncers immediately and contact Kidsview for a refund in the form of an Amazon gift card.

Consumers should check the date code on the label on the back of the seat. If you have a recalled bouncer, write “RECALLED” on the fabric seat with permanent marker, take a photo that includes the label with the date code, and email it to Kidsview at haimaoziying@163.com.

Earlier this year, in a separate warning about a different brand, safety officials urged consumers to stop using Flyboss 3-in-1 infant bouncers due to a similar hazard. There were 191 reports of the bouncer collapsing, including 115 reports of the infant’s head striking the underlying surface. At least 20 consumers said they needed to get medical attention for their injured infant.

Consumers whose infants were injured while using a recalled baby bouncer may have legal options.

Source: Kidsview Recalls Infant Bouncers Due to Risk of Collapse and Impact Injury to Infants