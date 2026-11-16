Baby Brezza has recalled about 29,000 SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers after reports that it overheated or the plastic housing melted.

The SuperFast Sterilizer Dryer is a push-button appliance that sterilizes and dries baby bottles, breast pump parts, and accessories in a 10 minute cycle.

The problem is that it can get very hot during use. The company reported 32 incidents of overheating or the plastic housing melting. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of burn injuries if anyone touches the hot surface of the product when it is being used.

In the recall, safety officials explained that “the recalled sterilizer dryers can overheat when plugged in and operating, posing a risk of injury from a burn hazard if the surface is handled.”

The recall involves 3 model numbers, which are printed on the product label:

BRZ0083

BRZ0154

BRZ0156

They were sold at stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls nationwide, and also online at babybrezza.com, target.com, and babylist.com. They were sold from January 2024 through October 2026, with prices ranging from about $160 to $180.

Baby Brezza is is not offering a refund. Instead, consumers can get a free replacement, the SuperQuick 10 Minute Sterilizer Dryer, which holds 8 narrow-neck or wide-neck baby bottles.

To register, visit the company’s recall page.

Safety officials are urging owners to stop using the recalled units immediately. For more information, contact Baby Brezza at 888-527-9824 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@babybrezza.com.

More details are posted in the recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Source: Baby Brezza Enterprises Recalls SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers Due to Overheating and Burn Hazards