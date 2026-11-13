Safety officials are warning consumers not to use certain discontinued Qing Song full-face snorkel masks because they pose a drowning hazard.

According to the warning, the seller, Shenzhen Songxin Silicone Products Co., Ltd., of China, “has not agreed to an acceptable recall.”

The CPSC reported 8 incidents in which consumers suffered from acute breathing difficulties, dizziness, or loss of consciousness, including 1 person who had to be hospitalized.

Use of the full-face snorkel masks “can cause consumers to experience labored breathing, loss of consciousness or excess fluid in the lungs that can lead to drowning,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency also warned that full-face snorkel masks can increase levels of carbon dioxide, which makes it even more difficult to breathe.

Full-face snorkel masks enclose the nose and mouth behind a single screen. They are supposed to have and one-way valves that keep fresh air separate from exhaled air, so a user is not constantly re-breathing exhaled air instead of fresh air with oxygen.

If the airflow does not work properly, wearers can suffer from low oxygen levels and increased levels of carbon dioxide in their body. This can be life-threatening or fatal.

For example, a 2023 study in the journal Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine tested a QingSong 180-degree panoramic full-face mask alongside another full-face mask and a conventional snorkel.

The researchers concluded that the masks may lead to elevated carbon dioxide and low oxygen levels.

Consumers can identify these masks with the following details:

Qing Song Full Face Snorkel Masks, including a child model

There is a distinctive “shark fin” at the top of the snorkel pipe

They have a glass screen with a breathing apparatus that covers the mouth and nose, and a snorkel pipe at the top center

Sold on Amazon.com and TikTok.com from January 2019 through August 2026

Seller: Shenzhen Songxin Silicone Products Co., Ltd., of China

In March 2026, CPSC also issued a similar warning for about 84,000 OUSPT full-face snorkel masks that were sold on Amazon. There were 5 reported incidents.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the masks immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give them away. Anyone who experienced a safety incident with one of the masks can report it at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Certain Discontinued Qing Song Full Face Snorkel Masks Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Drowning Hazard