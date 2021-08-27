Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Future Motion has been hit with a growing number of lawsuits after people died in accidents while riding Onewheel electric skateboards.

Onewheel is a popular self-balancing electric skateboard that rolls on a single large wheel — but since it hit the market in 2015, several people have died and many others have suffered life-altering injuries.

The first wrongful death lawsuit was filed in May 2020 by the wife and son of a man from Houston, Texas, who died of brain injuries when his Onewheel shut off and nosedived while he was riding it in a park.

Last month, two more wrongful death lawsuits were filed after similar accidents involving Onewheel skateboards that suddenly nosedived.

One of the lawsuits involved a Onewheel accident from August 2020 in San Diego, California, in which a man suffered major head injuries.

The other lawsuit involved an accident September 2020, in which a man from New York suffered head and brain injuries, as well as “multiple facial fractures, broken ribs, a broken right arm, and a punctured lung caused by his forward ejection from the Onewheel and contact with the pavement,” according to the lawsuit.

All of the lawsuits accuse Future Motion of downplaying the risks and misleading consumers into believing the Onewheel is easy to ride.

For example, even as wrongful death lawsuits have piled up, the company’s website still had advertisements claiming that “anyone can ride Onewheel with a little instruction and practice” and “Onewheel is packed with technology that actively helps to keep you balanced.”

Source: Onewheel Nosedive Caused Long Island Man’s Death, New Suit Alleges