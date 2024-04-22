6,600 Zipline Kits Recalled After 9 People Injured in Falls

Jugader, a Chinese-based toy manufacturer, has recalled about 6,600 zipline kits because the stainless-steel cable can break.

The manufacturer said it received 20 reports of the stainless-steel cable breaking, resulting in 9 injuries, including lacerations (cuts) and one broken clavicle.

The recall involves Jugader Zipline Kits, which contain a 160-foot stainless-steel cable wire that is 4-mm thick, a plastic seat, and a blue trolley.

The recalled zipline kits were sold exclusively on amazon.com between March 2020 and June 2023 for about $140.

Jugader is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled zipline kits and contact the company for a free repair kit, which will include a thicker stainless-steel cable and installation instructions.

To register for a replacement cable, visit the recall website at http://www.jugader.com/recall.

Source: Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader