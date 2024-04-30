Safety Warning for See-Thru Fireplaces Linked to Fire Hazard

Safety officials are warning consumers about the risk of death and serious injuries from certain see-through fireplaces.

The fireplaces were manufactured by Innovative Hearth Products (IHP), which went out of business and is unable to conduct a recall.

From 2011 through March 2021, the company sold see-through glass fireplaces that were sold nationwide under the Lennox®, Astria® or Superior® brand-names, with the model names “Montebello See-Through” or “Montebello ST” and “DRT63ST.”

The problem is that the window glass assembly of the fireplace can allow air to enter the fireplace and direct flames downward, which can cause overheating and ignition of flammable material underneath the fireplaces.

According to the warning:

“Fires can ignite under floors and behind walls, where they are not easily visible. CPSC is aware of multiple residential fires involving the Montebello See-Through and DRT63ST fireplaces.”

These fires have occurred even when the fireplaces were professionally installed and maintained.

Due to the significant safety hazard, the fireplace can’t be repaired — consumers should have the fireplace replaced or have the gas line professionally sealed.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Montebello ST and DRT63ST Gas Fireplaces; Multiple Fires Reported