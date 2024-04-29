3M Recalls 40,000 Defective Earmuffs for Loud Noise Risk

3M has recalled about 40,000 noise-reducing earmuffs that may fail to protect users from loud noises.

The recall involves 3M™ Peltor™ X4 Series Earmuffs, which are designed to protect hearing and reduce noise in industrial and commercial applications.

No injuries were reported, but 3M said the earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored part of the plastic cups, which could create “a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound,” the recall warns.

The earmuffs are black with green or orange accents. The name “3M PELTOR” is stamped on the outside.

They come in several styles, including over the head, behind the head, hard-hat attached, or full-brim hard-hat attached. Only earmuffs made from March 2020 through September 2022 are being recalled.

3M is offering free replacement earmuffs. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.3m.com/X4-Peltor-Earmuff-Recall.

Source: 3M Recalls Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs Due to Risk of Overexposure to Loud Noise and Sound