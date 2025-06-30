DR Power has recalled about 13,200 LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs (5.0 Ah) due to a fire hazard.

DR Power said the battery packs can short-circuit and ignite. There were two reports of incidents involving fires and/or overheating.

The recalled battery packs are used with DR Power® battery-powered yard equipment, such as lawnmowers, trimmers, and snow throwers.

The recall involves 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs. They were sold as individual stand-alone batteries, or sold along with battery-powered yard equipment products.

The recalled stand-alone battery packs have Model number 414240.

The recall also includes removable battery packs that were sold along with DR Power yard equipment items (Model numbers 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3026XEN, T4X3062XENR, CE75021XEN0 and CE77021XEN0). Information containing the model number for the battery pack (“41424”) is located on the battery pack’s label.

The batteries were sold nationwide from April 2018 through July 2024 at home improvement and hardware stores and online.

DR Power is urging customers to visit the recall website at https://www.drpower.com/5AHB-recall to register for a prorated refund, which will be determined based on the age of the battery pack.

Source: DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards