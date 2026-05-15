ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is recalling about 113,440 ENFINIGY electric kettles in the United States because the handle was reported to loosen and separate from the kettle, allowing hot contents to spill out.

The recall covers two models: the ZWILLING ENFINIGY Electric Kettle (1.5 L) and the ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro (1.5 L). According to the CPSC, the kettle’s handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a risk of serious injury due to a burn hazard.

The firm said it has received 5 reports of incidents tied to the handle separating, including 1 reported 2nd-degree burn. In total, ZWILLING has received 163 reports of the handle separating or loosening.

The kettles are stainless steel and were sold in black, silver, rose, gold, and pure-white. “ZWILLING” is silk-printed on the kettle itself, and the model numbers can be found on the bottom of the kettle and the bottom of the power base.

The affected model numbers are

1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle: 53101-200 and 53101-201

1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro: 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503, and 53101-504

The kettles were sold at HomeGoods stores nationwide and online at zwilling.com from December 2019 to February 2026 for between $120 and $200. They were manufactured in China by ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft of Solingen, Germany and distributed in the U.S. by ZWILLING J.A. Henckels.

In addition to the U.S. units, about 43,963 were sold in Canada and another 48 in Mexico. The recall is being conducted in conjunction with Health Canada.

The CPSC is advising consumers to stop using the recalled kettles immediately and contact ZWILLING for a full refund. Consumers can visit zwilling.com/kettle-recall for instructions on how to make the kettle unusable, which include unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord, and uploading a photo of the product before disposing of it.

Consumers can also reach ZWILLING by phone at 866-963-4583 or by email at enfinigy-kettle-recall@zwilling.com. The official CPSC recall number is 26-489.

Electric kettles, tea kettles, and other hot-liquid kitchen appliances have been linked to a number of recalls and lawsuits in recent years. In August 2025, Synergy Housewares recalled about 40,000 Wolfgang Puck Petite Tea Kettles sold on HSN after the lid was reported to fall off during use, with 5 reports of burn injuries.

Burn injuries from defective hot-liquid appliances can be severe. Depending on the temperature and duration of contact, scald burns from boiling or near-boiling water can produce 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns that may require hospitalization, skin grafts, and long-term wound care.

Consumers who were burned by a recalled ZWILLING ENFINIGY electric kettle may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise injured consumers on their rights.

Source: ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Recalls Electric Water Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury Due to Burn Hazard