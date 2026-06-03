Tzumi Electronics has recalled about 3,600 SLF Sauna Blankets after reports of the products overheating, which poses fire and burn injury hazards.

The recall involves SLF Sauna Blankets (model number 30065TAR with serial number WF2236430065). The blankets measure 70 inches long by 31 inches wide. They are black with white accent handles. Each was sold with a control panel and a wireless remote to adjust the time and the temperature.

Tzumi said it has received 6 reports of the products overheating, including 5 reports of minor property damage to furniture. No injuries have been reported, but the recall poses a serious safety hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recalled sauna blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. On its own recall page, the company describes the issue plainly:

In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Tzumi Electronics is voluntarily recalling the SLF Sauna Blanket, model 30065TAR, sold from February 2025 through February 2026, with serial number WF2236430065. The recalled sauna blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The safety and satisfaction of our customers is our top priority, and we are taking immediate steps to address this issue

The blankets were sold in-store at Target, Macy’s, Snappy, and online at Target.com from February 2025 through February 2026 for about $130. The units were imported by Tzumi Electronics of New York, New York, and manufactured in China.

Consumers should stop using the recalled sauna blankets immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a replacement. You can visit www.tzumi.com/recalls to confirm eligibility.

If confirmed, the company asks owners to unplug the sauna blanket, cut the power cord, write “Recalled” on the controller, and submit photos showing the serial number and the “Recalled” marking. Eligible owners receive a replacement sauna blanket at no cost.

This is not the first an overheating sauna blanket recall has been announced in recent months. In October 2025, Lifepro Fitness recalled its Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets due to a risk of burn injuries.

Consumers who were harmed by overheating or fire-related product defects may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise you on your rights.

Source: Tzumi Electronics Recalls SLF Sauna Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards