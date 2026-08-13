Cooluli announced a recall for about 250,000 of its 10-liter and 15-liter minifridges because an electrical switch in the units can short-circuit and catch on fire.

The minifridges have an internal power supply with two power input ports (both AC and DC) on the back of the unit. They were sold under several brand-names, including:

Infinity

Classic

Glow Beauty

Vibe Series

They were also sold in a variety of colors and patterns. All of the fridge have the brand-name “Cooluli” on the front.

According to the recall, there were 19 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating or catching on fire. These fires caused at least $80,000 in property damage, and 1 person reported a smoke inhalation injury.

Cooluli warned consumers to stop using the recalled minifridges becasee on some older units, a selector switch that toggles between cooling and warming modes can overheat. That switch failure may result in a short-circuit, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall only involves minifridges with batch numbers 1535 through 1545 and 1200000 through 1202080. You can find the model and batch numbers on a label inside the minifridge door.

They were sold at Amazon.com and Cooluli.com from January 2019 through October 2024 for between $80 and $120

To confirm whether your minifridge is affected by the recall, visit the Cooluli recall page, where you can enter the model and batch numbers. The website also provides instructions on how to get a refund from Cooluli.

Source: Cooluli Recalls 10-Liter and 15-Liter Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards