Henkel Corporation has announced a recall for cans of Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip Extra Strong Mousse after finding a packaging defect that may result in the pressurized aluminum can leaking or exploding.

The recall covers the 6.76 fl. oz/200 ml size across 25 lots, identified by batch codes printed on the back of the can.

The affected codes are: 2901X4577N, 2901X4578N, 290265P91O, 290665Q30O, 290855N31O, 290866R38P, 290994281N, 291046L06P, 291174W17N, 291435H76O, 291435H77O, 291455N33O, 291515A59O, 291515A99O, 291515B01O, 291555N33O, 291615B01O, 291616B68P, 291716B69P, 291825E960, 291925E96O, 292015B73O, 2928Y538BO, 2928Y539BO, and 293066U32P.

The mousse was distributed through 21 distributors across 12 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

It was sold to hair professionals, but also directly to consumers at stores. No other Schwarzkopf products are affected, Henkel said.

According to the recall, there is a potential explosion hazard if the packaging defect allows the sudden release of pressure from the highly-pressurized cans.

Henkel said it was notified of the defect after 1 customer complaint and 2 salon reports. The customer also reported suffering bruising injuries to their hand when a defective can exploded.

Henkel announced the recall voluntarily and is offering a full refund to consumers who return it to the store where it was purchased. For more information, you can call Henkel’s customer specialists at 1-800-234-4672, available Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

Source: Henkel Corp. Announces a Nationwide Recall of Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip 6.76 fl. Oz/200 ml Due to Packaging Imperfection