Louisville Ladder has announced a recall for about 1,770,000 attic stairway ladders that were sold nationwide over the past 14 years because the bolts can break during use.

The recall was announced on August 6, 2026 and covers Louisville, Featherlite, Lite and Century Attic Stairway Ladders with gas struts. The problem is that the bolts on the ladders can break when a person is using the ladder, which poses a risk of serious injury or death.

Louisville Ladder said it has received 11 reports of a bolt breaking. One of those reports involved a person who suffered injuries to their neck, head and back.

Attic stairway ladders are permanently installed in a ceiling and unfold when the attic door is pulled down. The recalled units were built for ceiling heights ranging from 7 feet 8 inches up to 12 feet, meaning a user can be up to 12 feet above a hard floor when the ladder is fully extended.

The bolt at the center of the recall is part of the spreader assembly, which is the hardware that holds the folding sections of the ladder in position.

Health Canada issued a parallel recall the same day and described the problem more specifically, stating that the 1/4-inch chrome-colored bolts used in the spreader assembly on units manufactured on or before June 22, 2026 may not meet Louisville Ladder Corp.’s design specifications.

An additional 13,054 units were sold in Canada, where the company reported 1 incident and no injuries as of July 24, 2026.

Consumers can identify a recalled ladder using the following details:

Brands: Louisville, Featherlite, Lite and Century

Aluminum or wood frame, with handrails, folding up into the attic

Gas struts (ladders without gas struts are not included)

Frame widths of 22.5, 25.5 and 30.0 inches

Frame lengths of 54 and 60 inches

Ceiling heights from 7 feet 8 inches to 12 feet

Brand name and model number located on the inside of the attic door

The remedy is a repair rather than a refund. Louisville Ladder is sending a free repair kit containing 2 replacement 1/4-inch spreader bolts, washers and lock nuts, along with installation instructions. Owners register at Atticstairwayrecall.expertinquiry.com and need the model number from the inside of the attic door to complete the form.

This is not the company’s first fall-related recall. In February 2008, Louisville Ladder recalled about 25,000 fiberglass extension ladders because the extension section could fail to lock. No injuries were reported in that recall.

The recalled attic ladders were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Do It Best, Orgill and other retailers nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, from November 2012 through July 2026. Prices ranged from $170 to $600. The ladders were manufactured in Mexico and imported by Louisville Ladder, Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled ladders immediately and register for the free repair kit. Owners with questions can reach Louisville Ladder at 888-679-5132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or click the “Urgent Recall Notice” banner at the top of louisvilleladder.com.

Source: Louisville Ladder Recalls Over One Million Attic Stairway Ladders Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard