Health officials are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to fresh jalapeño peppers that were served at Chipotle, QDOBA, and other retailers.

As of August 4, 2026, at least 345 people have gotten sick across 27 states. Out of 291 patients with information available, 36 people (12%) were hospitalized. No deaths were reported. The illnesses began on dates ranging from June 19 to July 20, 2026.

Health officials say the true number of sick people is likely much higher, since many people recover without seeking medical care and are never tested for Salmonella.

Of the 191 people interviewed by state and local health officials, 177 (93%) reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant in the week before they got sick, including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA, with meal dates ranging from June 14 to July 14, 2026.

Investigators identified 27 separate illness clusters that were linked to Chipotle and QDOBA restaurants in 7 states. Further FDA investigation identified Coast Citrus Distributors as the likely source of the contaminated peppers.

Chipotle switched jalapeño suppliers on July 20, 2026, and QDOBA stopped serving jalapeños entirely on July 28, 2026.

Given those changes, the FDA and CDC do not consider this to be a current risk to customers of Chipotle or QDOBA.

The smptoms of Salmonella typically include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. They usually appear 12 to 72 hours after exposure, lasting 4 to 7 days. Children under 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of infection.

Source: Investigation Update: Salmonella Outbreak, August 2026