OCOOPA Direct has recalled about 1.5 million rechargeable hand warmers after the lithium-ion batteries were linked to fires, injuries and one death.

The recall covers seven OCOOPA-branded hand warmer models that were sold in pairs. These hand warmers can be magnetically joined together and charged on a single USB-C cable.

Model-names include:

UT3053 (UT3 Lite)

UT3056 (UT4 Young)

ZLS-118

ZLS-118S

ZLS-118D

H01

H01(PD)

The model-number and a 3-digit batch number are printed on the underside of each unit, and the name “OCOOPA” is printed on top of the device and on the box.

OCOOPA Direct said it has received 1,480 reports of the hand warmers overheating, including 15 fires and 350 burn injuries. Those incidents have been linked to the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San Diego, California, in February 2026.

NBC News said it is investigating a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against OCOOPA and Amazon by the family of an 83-year-old woman.

Lithium-ion batteries pose a serious fire hazard if they overheat. Once thermal runaway starts, the battery can ignite within seconds. Victims may not be able to remove the hand warmers from their pocket or glove before suffering severe burn injuries.

The batteries “can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death,” according to the CPSC. The recall notice also warns consumers about fire and burn hazards.

OCOOPA’s own recall page tells owners to stop using an affected hand warmer immediately and hold onto it rather than throwing it out until the company reviews their submission.

Customers are asked to write “RECALLED” on the device in permanent marker, then email a photo of that marking, the model number and the batch number to OCOOPA’s recall team. Eligible consumers get a full refund, either as an OCOOPA gift card or back to their original payment method.

The hand warmers were sold at Amazon.com, Ocoopa.com, Ocoopa.net and Walmart.com from September 2018 through May 2026, priced between $15 and $60. Shenzhen Street Cat Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as OCOOPA Direct, imported the products from China.

Consumers should stop using a recalled hand warmer right away and contact OCOOPA Direct at ocooparecalls@ocoopa.cc or through the company’s recall page for refund instructions.

Anyone burned or otherwise hurt by one of the recalled hand warmers may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise on next steps.

Source: OCOOPA Direct Recalls 1.5 Million Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by Shenzhen Street Cat Technology