A Texas woman who was seriously burned has filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands LLC, Instant Brands, Inc. and Corelle Brands, LLC, after her Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker’s lid opened and ejected scalding-hot contents onto her body.

The complaint was filed July 23, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division.

The case involves an Instant Pot® Duo Nova 60, a pressure cooker model in Instant Brands’ product line that was sold in 3, 6, 8 and 10-quart sizes.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was using her Duo Nova in July 2021 when she was able to twist open the lid while the pot was still under pressure. She was burned by hot food and steam that rapidly blew out of the pot. She reported “serious and substantial burn injuries.”

Hundreds of pressure cooker lawsuits filed by people who were burned by the Instant Pot and similar products. This litigation involves similar claims that the lids can open before pressure is fully released, which poses a serious burn hazard to consumers and bystanders.

The lawsuit also quotes advertising statements by Instant Brands, which promotes the Duo Nova as having “10 safety features.” The marketing materials also state that that once the lid is locked and contents are under pressure, “there’s no way to open the pressure cooker.”

The complaint alleges those claims are inaccurate and that the pressure cooker lacks an adequate mechanism to prevent the lid from being removed while pressurized.

The lawsuit brings claims for strict liability, negligence, breach of express and implied warranties, and seeks punitive damages, arguing that Instant Brands knew or should have known about the defect and sold the pressure cookers without adequate warnings.

Anyone burned by a pressure cooker lid opening under pressure may want to speak with a product liability attorney about their legal options.

Source: Instant Pot Duo Nova Lawsuit Alleges Defective Pressure Cooker Caused Serious Burns