Amazon seller YouRfocus has recalled about 106 CuddleCubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Sets after safety officials determined that a pull string teether packaged inside the sets violates the federal standard for toy safety.

The recall was announced July 23, 2026 and carries recall number 26-638. The sets were sold on Amazon.com from December 2024 through April 2026 for between $15 and $19.

No injuries have been reported, but the recall poses a serious safety hazard.

According to the CPSC, the silicone strings on the pull string teether are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard.

Two colorways are covered by the recall. Parents can identify the affected sets by the following details:

Product: CuddleCubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Set

Colors: “BlueOrange” and “YellowOrange”

Contents: A suction-cup pull-string teether set with a chick-shaped teether and a pull-string toy

Violative toy: An orange bug-shaped center ball with 6 long silicone pull strings of various colors running through the ball, plus 1 light-green center string

Price: Between $15 and $19

The toy sets were imported by Foshanshi Kaijinying Dianzishangmao Youxiangongsi, also known as Foshan Kaijinying Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., doing business as YouRfocus, of China. They were manufactured in China.

The CuddleCubs announcement was one of 2 pull string teething toy recalls issued on the same day. Shenzhen Aojieni Silicone Technology Co. also recalled about 5,918 Sili Factory Pull String Teething Toys on July 23 after 1 report of the toy’s strings reaching the back of a child’s throat and resulting in gagging.

Regulators have now pulled a string of nearly identical pull string toys from Amazon over the past 7 months, including about 70,410 GOPO Toys teethers in June, about 102,430 Tiyol teethers in May, and about 6,800 Yetonamr teethers in January, which alone were linked to 32 choking incidents.

Choking emergencies in infants can escalate within seconds. The American Red Cross notes that a choking infant may have a weak cough or no cough at all, may make high-pitched squeaking noises or no sound, and may be unable to cry.

Safety officials say consumers should stop using the pull string teething toys immediately and take them away from children. YouRfocus is offering a full refund.

To get the refund, owners are asked to cut all silicone strings, write “DESTROYED” in permanent marker on the main body of the toy, and email a photo of the destroyed toy to cuddlecubscreation@126.com. The destroyed product should then be thrown away.

There is no separate manufacturer recall website for this product. Consumers can report a problem with the toy at SaferProducts.gov.

Parents whose children were injured by a recalled teething toy may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: CuddleCubs Creations Teething Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by YouRfocus