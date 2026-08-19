GigaCloud Technology USA has announced a recall for 1,250 Merax® Murphy Beds after 2 people were injured when the heavy wall-mounted frame of the bed fell during installation.

Murphy beds (or “wall beds”) are designed to be mounted on a wall, where they can be folded up and stowed away in a cabinet, or folded down and used as a bed. According to the CPSC recall notice:

“During assembly or disassembly, the frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush and laceration hazards.”

The recall includes full-size and twin-size Merax Murphy Beds with model numbers GX000392AAK, GX000391AAK and GX000383AAK.

In addition to Merax, the beds may have also been sold under names like Euroco, Harper & Bright Designs, Modern Luxe and Polibi, or with no brand-name. If you don’t know the brand-name of your bed, you can look for the SKU sticker inside the frame to check if your bed is part of the recall.

They were sold through online retailers like Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Wayfair, Walmart.com, Target.com, Overstock.com, Temu and other websites between May 2024 and February 2026 for $900 to $1,100.

GigaCloud Technology said it issued the recall after 2 reports of people who were injured when the heavy bed-frame fell on them during assembly. In both cases, the bed was being installed and was not anchored to the wall.

One person suffered bruises on their head, neck and right shoulder. Another person said they were hit in the head by the bed-frame and suffered scrapes and bruises on the arms.

This isn’t the first Murphy bed recall tied to assembly and anchoring problems. In late 2025, a separate recall covered FUFU&GAGA Murphy wall beds after 2 people were injured when the bed-frames fell during assembly. One person needed 8 stitches.

Consumers should stop using the recalled Merax Murphy beds and contact GigaCloud Technology for a free repair kit. The company is also offering to send a professional installer to correct or complete the installation.

For more information, contact the company at 888-600-6376 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@merax.com, or the official Merax recall page website.

Source: GigaCloud Technology USA Recalls Merax Murphy Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Impact and Crush Hazards