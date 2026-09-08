Truststone Group has announced a recall for about 32,400 XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks because the lithium-ion battery inside the device can overheat and catch on fire.

No injuries or fires were reported in the recall, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns that the overheating battery poses fire and burn hazards.

The recall includes power banks with model number PYPBK5M. They were sold in 3 colors: cream (PY-PBK5M-CR2), cream with a pink bow print (PY-PBK5M-BW8), and black with a teddy bear print (PY-PBK5M-TB2). The model number is on the package above the barcode.

They were sold exclusively at TJX and Marshalls stores from April 2025 through March 2026 for about $15. They were imported by Truststone Group and manufactured in Vietnam.

Safety officials are urging customers to take precautions when disposing of the batteries. Due to the increased fire hazard, these devices should not be thrown away in the trash, curbside recycling bins, or used-battery recycling boxes at home improvement stores.

Instead, check with your local household hazardous waste collection center to confirm that it will accept a device with a recalled lithium-ion battery before dropping it off.

If you own a power bank that has been recalled, stop using it and contact Truststone Group for a full refund in the form of a virtual gift card that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

For more information, call Truststone Group at 833-820-0888 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at xopowerbank@realtimeresults.net, or visit the recall website and click on “Important Recall Information.”

Source: Truststone Group Recalls XO Poppy Power Trip Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at TJX and Marshalls Stores