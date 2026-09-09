Health officials are still investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O145:H28 infections that has been linked to frozen organic blueberries and mixed-berry products that were imported by a Chilean company called Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A.

As of September 3, 2026, at least 17 people in Florida and Georgia have confirmed infections with the outbreak strain of E. coli, including 6 people who were hospitalized.

The earliest illnesses began in May 2026, and the most recent illness began on August 6, 2026. Out of 13 sick people who were interviewed by investigators, 11 people (85%) said they ate frozen blueberries in the days before they fell ill.

The outbreak has led to a series of recalls since July. On September 2, 2026, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. expanded its recall to include a single lot of Walmart’s Great Value® Organic Triple Berry Blend, a frozen mixed-berry product that contains blueberries.

The newly recalled product is:

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10 oz, Lot Code 6040 01-6, Best By February 9, 2028

It was shipped to Walmart stores in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

There is also a previous recall in July 2026 for GreenWise® organic blueberries and mixed berry products that were sold at Publix.

The recall was expanded to include all lots of GreenWise frozen blueberries, including 10-oz and 48-oz bags of GreenWise® Organic Whole Blueberries and GreenWise® Organic Whole Mixed Berries. These products were distributed to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

E. coli O145:H28 infections may cause symptoms like severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. In more severe cases, it can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, or longer-term complications.

The FDA is urging consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, sell, or serve any of the recalled berries. If you purchased these recalled frozen berry products, either discard them berries or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

The FDA is still investigating, and previously conducted a remote regulatory assessment of the Chilean supplier. The inspection raised concerns about additional lots and products from the firm, which has now been added to Import Alert 99-35. This will allow customs and border officials to detain future shipments of frozen blueberries without physical examination.

Consumers who developed a severe illness after eating the recalled berries may have legal options. A product liability attorney can help you learn more about the next steps.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O145:H28: Frozen Blueberries (July 2026)