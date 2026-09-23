Melissa & Doug has announced a recall for about 84,000 Lights & Sounds Fire Truck Activity Boards due to a choking hazard.

The problem is that a small plastic part on the fire hose can detach. According to the company’s recall website:

“Hazard: The fire hose port can come loose and detach, posing a risk of serious injury from choking hazard.”

The recalled toy is a “busy board” that looks like a red fire truck. The toy has spinning wheels, a ladder, and a board with lights and sounds. There is also a black connector that is shaped like a fire hose. The port for the hose is the tiny plastic piece that can detach.

Melissa & Doug said it received 26 reports of the small port detaching from the toy, which poses a choking hazard. There were no reports of childen who actually choked, but 1 child suffered a minor cut.

The recalled Lights & Sounds Fire Truck Activity Boards were manufactured in April 2025, May 2025, and March 2026. They were sold exclusively in Target stores and on target.com in the U.S. between July 2025 and August 2026.

On the bottom of the toy, “Melissa & Doug” is embossed on the battery compartment box. The box also has two date wheels showing the dates of manufacturer by year and month. Date codes OET 25100, OET 25150 or OET 26064 are printed on the product packaging of the recalled units.

Melissa & Doug is urging anyone who has this toy to stop allowing children to use it and contact the company to register for a refund or other remedy.

The website has instructions on how to request a free replacement toy, a $30 refund by check, or a $40 store credit. Consumers with questions can also reach Melissa & Doug toll-free at 800-718-5365, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source: Melissa & Doug Recalls Fire Truck Activity Board Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target