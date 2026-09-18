The Walmart supplier Gias Foods Inc. has announced a voluntary recall for two lots of its bettergoods® Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine because the frozen pasta may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The New York-based company distributed the fettuccine at Walmart stores nationwide. The frozen pasta was sold in a yellow 22 oz. plastic bag with UPC# 194346442706. The recall involves two lot codes, Lot #L6079C or Lot Code #L6080C. The expiration dates are 09/19/2027 or 09/20/2027.

No illnesses were reported in the recall, but infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be serious and sometimes fatal. The risk is highest for young children, frail or elderly people, individuals with vulnerable immune systems, and pregnant women.

The recall was issued after testing departments in two states identified Listeria in the finished fettuccine products. Gias Foods has stopped distributing the product and is investigating what caused the contamination.

The problem was discovered during a routine sampling program by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Bettergoods Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine products can return it to Walmart for a full refund. For more information, you can contact Gias Foods at sales@giasfoods.com.

Source: Gias Foods, Inc. Recalls bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine Because of Possible Health Risk