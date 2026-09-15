Safety officials are warning parents and caregivers to immediately stop using Flyboss 3-in-1 Portable Baby Bouncers and Rocker Chairs because it can collapse and a baby can suffer impact injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the importer did not respond to requests for a recall, so they decided to unilaterally warn parents.

The CPSC said it has received 191 reports of the bouncers collapsing during use. In 115 reports, the baby’s head hit the floor or surface under the seat. At least 20 babies needed medical attention for their injuries.

The warning applies to about 14,200 bouncers that were sold on Amazon.com from September 2024 through August 2026 for between $40 and $110. The products have also been found on eBay.

The products have 3 height-settings and they were sold in neutral colors, including off-white, gray, and beige. They also have a toy-accessory bar above the seat, with hanging toys like a moon, star, or animal.

They were manufactured in China and imported to the U.S. by Dougllass LLC of Sheridan, Wyoming. Because the company has not announced a recall, no refund or replacement is being offered to customers.

The CPSC urges parents to throw these products away. Do not attempt to resell or donate them. Parents can report any incidents or injuries to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Flyboss Infant Bouncers Immediately Due to Risk of Collapse and Impact Injury to Infants