Gias Foods, a Walmart supplier based in New York, is expanding its nationwide recall of Walmart’s bettergoods® Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine to include all lot codes.

No illnesses were reported, but the pasta may be contaminated with the food poisoning bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The expansion follows the original recall on September 15, 2026, which only covered 2 lots: L6079C and L6080C, with expiration dates of 09/19/2027 and 09/20/2027.

The frozen pasta was distributed nationwide at Walmart stores. Consumers can identify this product with the following information:

Product: bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine

Package: 22 oz, yellow plastic back

Sold in the frozen food section of the store

UPC: 194346442706

Lot codes: All

The recall was announced in response to positive tests for Listeria during routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

These tests indicated the finished product may contain Listeria, according to the company. Gias Foods said it has stopped distribution while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

According to the FDA, healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the announcement states. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Gias Foods and Walmart are urging anyone who bought the product to return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. For more information, email sales@giasfoods.com.

Source: Gias Foods, Inc. Recalls Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine Because of Possible Health Risk