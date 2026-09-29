Sierra Nevada Cheese Company recalled all Graziers® raw milk cheeses after health officials linked the cheese to an E. coli outbreak in 9 states that sickened 13 people, with most of the victims being children 5 under years old.

The FDA and the CDC said they are currently investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O26:H11 infections that has been linked to Graziers® raw milk cheese.

As of September 25, 2026, at least 13 people in 9 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli, including 8 people who were hospitalized.

Three victims developed a life-threatening type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is one of the most serious complications of E. coli infections. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC also reported that more than half of the people who got sick are children under 5 years old. These illnesses were reported between July 2026 and August 2026.

Illnesses have been reported in 9 states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah.

The recall includes four varieties of Graziers raw milk cheese, including: medium cheddar, sharp cheddar, jalapeño jack, and Monterey jack.

The raw cheese was sold at retailers nationwide, online, food service customers and wholesalers. The recall involves the following products:

Graziers Raw Milk Monterey Jack, 8 oz square (UPC 6-87652-16400-9)

Graziers Raw Milk Jalapeño Jack, 8 oz square (UPC 6-87652-16403-0)

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 8 oz square (UPC 6-87652-16506-8)

Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar, 8 oz square (UPC 6-87652-16507-5)

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 16 oz brick (UPC 6-87652-16501-3)

Graziers Raw Milk Monterey Jack, 5 lb loaf (Item 6425)

Graziers Raw Milk Jalapeño Jack, 5 lb loaf (Item 6426)

Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar, 5 lb loaf (Item 6510)

Graziers Raw Milk Sharp Cheddar, 5 lb loaf (Item 6511)

Graziers Raw Milk Cheddar, 40 lb block (Items 6515 and 6516)

E. coli O26:H11 is a Shiga toxin-producing strain, known as STEC. In its recall notice, the company warned that the bacteria “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

According to the FDA, symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Some infections can lead to severe bloody diarrhea and life-threatening complications.

The FDA is warning that the Graziers cheese has a long shelf life and may still be in home refrigerators and freezers. Consumers should not eat, serve, or sell the cheese.

The CDC recommends choosing pasteurized dairy products, especially for children under 5 and others at high risk of serious complications from foodborne illnesses.

Consumers with questions can reach Sierra Nevada Cheese Company at (530) 934-8662, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, or by email at recallinfo@sierranevadacheese.com.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O26:H11: Raw Milk Cheese (September 2026)