Walmart has announced a recall for about 4.4 million Expert Grill Brushes with metal wire bristles that can detach, according to a CPSC notice.

No injuries were reported, but the recall notice warns that “small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.”

The grill brushes were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from January 2021 through August 2026.

The recall includes 5 models of grill brushes with various designs. They have black plastic or stainless-steel handles, and some have an attached metal scraper attached.

You can find the model numbers on the packaging, sticker, or tag attached to the brush. The following items are affected by the recall:

Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills (January 2025 to August 2026) – EX5607031616002

Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning (January 2025 to August 2026) – EX5607031616003

Expert Grill 21” 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle (January 2022 to August 2026) – XG1310700206

Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7” (January 2021 to August 2026) – XG1136178597003

Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit (December 2023 to August 2026) – XG1410700124

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the grill brushes and contact Walmart for a full refund or a credit that can be used at any Walmart store or Walmart.com. You can return the brushes to Walmart or throw them away.

For more info, Walmart can be contacted toll-free at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit Walmart’s product recall page.

The recall follows several other recalls for grill brushes with metal-wire bristles this year. In July 2026, Conair recalled 1,719,995 Cuisinart grill brushes, then expanded the recall on August 27 to a total of 3,625,800 brushes.

In the Cuisinart grill brush recall, there were least 54 reports of small metal-wire bristles detaching, including 3 reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and needed medical treatment to remove the wires from their throat or digestive system.

Another example is Nexgrill, which also recalled over 10.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes that were sold at Home Depot.

Lawsuits have been filed by people who were injured by these products, and consumers may have legal options.

Source: Walmart Recalls Over 4.4 Million Expert Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard