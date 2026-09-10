The Ricky Joy Company has announced a voluntary recall for about 2.3 million bottles of Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy because the ball applicator can detach, which posing a choking hazard and a risk of serious injury or death.

No injuries were reported, but the recall involves a large number of rollerball candy products that have been in stores for years. The bottles were sold from January 2023 through May 2026 at H-E-B, Forman Mill, Walmart.com, CandyFunHouse.com, RickyJoy.com, and other stores or websites.

The bottles each hold 1.85 fluid ounces of sour liquid candy. The liquid is consumed by rolling an applicator ball on top of the bottle onto your tongue.

The products were sold individually and in packs of 3 or 12, in flavors like blue raspberry, strawberry, green apple, and watermelon. You can identify the bottles with the “Ricky Joy” logo, “EXTREME SOUR,” “SOUR CRUSH,” the flavor name and an image of a green monster on the label.

The problem is that the rollerball is small enough to get stuck in a child’s throat if it detaches from the bottle. Another problem is that these products are marketed to children, which increases the risk of a choking incident.

The Ricky Joy Company is urging consumers to keep these products away from children and register online for a refund on the company’s recall website.

To get a refund, you must visit the website and fill out a form with your contact information, other information about the refund you are seeking, and upload photos of the products.

Refunds are set at $3 per unit for products that are neither empty nor expired, and $1.50 per unit for those that are empty or expired.

For more information, call The Ricky Joy Company toll-free at 404-975-0352, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit RickyJoy.com and click “Recall Information.”

Source: Ricky Joy Recalls More Than 2.3 Million Sour Crush Candy Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard