AGA Rangemaster has recalled about 3,992 dual-fuel ranges that were sold under its AGA® and La Cornue® brand-names due to a fire hazard and a risk of explosions.

The fire and explosion hazard is linked to a missing component that can allow gas to escape from the ranges, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Health Canada explained the recall in more detail, warning that some ranges may be missing a cap on the gas manifold test port. The cap is used during the gas pressure test during installation. Without the cap, gas can leak from the open test port once the range is hooked up to a gas line.

The recall involves freestanding AGA Elise and Mercury Series ranges and La Cornue CornuFé 90 and CornuFé 110 Series ranges that were manufactured between March 19, 2025 and July 24, 2026.

They were sold in 36-inch and 48-inch widths for the AGA models and 36-inch and 43-inch widths for the La Cornue models. They came in stainless steel, white and 13 other colors and finishes.

No injuries, fires, or explosions were reported at the time of the recall, but the problem poses a serious safety hazard. Consumers can identify the ranges with the following information:

AGA Elise – Model AEL361DF

AGA Elise – Model AEL481DF

AGA Mercury – Model AMC36DF

AGA Mercury – Model AMC48DF

La Cornue CornuFé 90 – Model LAC9

La Cornue CornuFé 110 – Model LAC1

The luxury ranges were sold for about $6,000 to $20,000 at authorized appliance dealers nationwide from March 2025 through July 2026.

To check if your unit was recalled, look for the model number and serial number on the rating plate on the bottom panel of the range under the storage drawer.

You can also visit the AGA Rangemaster website and enter your model/serial information at agarangeusa.com/testcap-recall or lacornueusa.com/testcap-recall.

Owners should shut off the gas supply to disable the gas burners. The electric oven sections can still be used safely until the range can be inspected and repaired. You can also contact AGA Rangemaster to schedule a free inspection and repair by a certified technician.

For more information, contact AGA Rangemaster at 888-257-7912, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to arranging for an inspection and repair.

Anyone who has already experienced a gas leak, fire, or property damage connected to one of these ranges may want to speak with a product liability attorney about their legal options.

Source: Dual Fuel Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire or Explosion Hazards; Manufactured by AGA Rangemaster